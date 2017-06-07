Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys UK-Based Total Reward Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., the insurance broker and risk management service firm, has announced the acquisition of Total Reward Group in Sevenoaks, England.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Total Reward Group is a consultancy that offers remuneration support, executive search, interim placement and corporate training for reward professionals throughout the world, said Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., headquartered in Rolling Hills, Ill..

Based in South East England, in the county of Kent, Total Reward Group works with global brands, mid-size firms, public and third sector organizations across a range of industrial sectors.

Mark Childs and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Leslie Lemenager, head of Gallagher’s international employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

“Total Reward Group’s expertise in compensation consulting and global mobility will deepen our international benefit capabilities, enhancing our ability to deliver broad solutions to current and future clients in the UK and around the world,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.