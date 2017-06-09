Ed Broking LatAm Appoints Hernandez as Chairman; de Freitas Named CEO

Ed, the London-based reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker, announced the appointments of Mike Hernandez to the role of chairman and Agustin de Freitas as CEO of Ed Broking LatAm. They take up their roles with immediate effect.

Hernandez, who previously served as CEO of Ed Broking LatAm, brings nearly three decades of experience in the Latin American insurance market to the newly created role. Hernandez is tasked with overseeing Ed’s plans to expand its presence by developing partnerships with local experts throughout the region.

Agustin de Freitas has over 20 years of reinsurance experience in the Latin American and Caribbean regions. He joined Ed in 2014 from Redbridge where he served as head of business development. Prior to this, he had a decade of regional roles for Gallagher Re as AVP facultative business Latin American, and at International Reinsurance Managers as AVP responsible for business operations in Latin America. He began his insurance career in 1994 as a P&C broker with De Freitas Insurance Brokers in Montevideo, Uruguay.

“The opportunity in LatAm is clear. This is a dynamic region with a growing demand for products which genuinely reflect local requirements,” said Steve Hearn, CEO of Ed.

“Our strategy will facilitate rather than hinder the development of local expertise. We will not compete with domestic brokers, but will partner with those intermediaries who share our aspirations for this region and provide access to global capital and international expertise,” he explained.

Source: Ed