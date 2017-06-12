Matthews Joins Markel International Trade Credit Team in Singapore

Markel International, a specialist insurer, has appointed Dillon Matthews as trade credit underwriter and senior risk analyst in Singapore, in a move to strengthen and broaden its Asia Pacific resources.

Matthews will focus on expanding Markel’s trade credit business in the region, including growing broker and client relationships.

He will report to Abhishek Chhajer, senior underwriter and head of trade credit in Singapore, who has led Markel’s trade credit business in the Asia Pacific region since 2011. He also joins Bennett Wong, underwriter, appointed in 2015 and Lynn Koh, underwriting assistant.

Prior to Joining Markel, Matthews was a senior underwriter at Atradius in its Special Products division, focusing on single situation credit risks and structured trade finance. He began his career in trade credit insurance in 2011 with Atradius in Cardiff, moving to Amsterdam in 2013 and on to Singapore in September 2015, where he was responsible for establishing the company’s Special Products Asia Pacific risk team.

The appointment follows the addition of a surety capability to Markel’s trade credit and political risk business and the on-going investment in its activities in London, New York and Dubai. The Markel trade credit team in Singapore writes business throughout Asia.