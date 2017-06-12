Chubb Boosts Capacity for Terrorism, Political Violence, War Insurance

Chubb said it is now offering increased insurance capacity of up to US$150m/ €150m (previously US$100m/ €100m) for terrorism, political violence and war risks in response to evolving threats and increased demand from multinational clients.

The new increased capacity will be available to brokers and their clients internationally and is designed to meet the needs of large, multinational businesses with growing global exposures.

Chubb has increased its terrorism and political violence capacity per account by 300 percent in the last two years. The company said that since 2008 it has invested in building its terrorism and political violence insurance capabilities.

In addition to standalone cover, Chubb also offers integrated coverage to cover the gaps between traditional property and business interruption, terrorism and political violence insurance policies.

“As the needs of our clients become increasingly international, Chubb is one of the few insurers with the multinational capability to help them design the compliant global insurance programmes that they need in an ever more globalised operating environment,” said Piers Gregory, Terrorism and Political Violence underwriting manager.