Arch Re’s Canada Branch Names Aon Benfield’s Dagneau as CEO

Arch Reinsurance Co. announced that François Dagneau will be appointed to the position of chief executive officer of the Arch Reinsurance Co. Canada Branch in June. Dagneau will replace Patrick McGuiness, who is retiring from Arch.

Dagneau joins Arch Reinsurance Co.’s Canadian operations with more than 25 years of experience, most recently at Aon Benfield in Canada.

In addition, Rhonda Harvey, who has been a major contributor to Arch Reinsurance Co.’s development in Canada since 2011, will assume the role of chief agent of the branch going forward, in addition to her current responsibilities as chief underwriting officer, reporting to Dagneau.

