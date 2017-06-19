Markel UK Launches Media, Creative Industry Coverage

Markel UK has launched a package policy for media and creative industries that provides a wide range of covers to a broad selection of businesses, as well as access to a free debt recovery helpline, provided by solicitors DWF.

Markel’s creative and media policy brings together a mandatory professional liability section, with a combined wording for liability, property, cyber and D&O.

Payment disputes are common amongst many contracting businesses, with the creative and media industries being no exception. To help clients address these issues, policyholders have access to a helpline provided by specialist solicitors DWF LLP.

Policyholders can access advice on the realities of litigation and options to proceed when the business is faced with problems recovering outstanding fees from a customer.

The new product targets freelance professionals and start-ups, as well as larger media businesses who require more bespoke underwriting and risk management.