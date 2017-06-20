Legacy Specialist Compre to Acquire Irish Captive Insurer Equinox CA Europe

Compre, the independent insurance and reinsurance legacy specialist, today announces it has agreed to acquire Equinox CA Europe, a captive insurer of global engineering and construction conglomerate SNC-Lavalin.

The Ireland-based captive insured the activities of SNC-Lavalin’s business in France from 2008 until December 2016 when the subsidiary was sold.

Terms of the deal are confidential and completion is subject to regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The acquisition is its first in Ireland and its first captive.

“This is our 11th company acquisition, which highlights Compre’s technical and creative ability to meet the spectrum of legacy owner needs and to address the issues some entities now face as Solvency II pressures come to the surface,” said Nick Steer, CEO of Compre, noting that the acquisition is its fourth for 2017.

Source: Compre