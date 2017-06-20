Hamilton Announces New Responsibilities for 2 Execs in Bermuda Business

Hamilton Insurance Group, the Bermuda-based holding company for insurance and reinsurance operations in Bermuda, the U.S. and at Lloyd’s, has announced two senior role changes in its Bermuda operations.

Keith Bernhard now holds the title of chief audit officer, reporting to Interim Group CEO David Brown. Bernhard is responsible for developing and executing a risk-based internal audit plan for Hamilton and its subsidiaries. He also leads the company’s Sarbanes-Oxley compliance program, coordinates compliance with other regulatory requirements, and supports the ongoing development of the company’s risk and control culture.

Bernhard joined Hamilton Insurance Group in 2014 with 20 years’ experience in audit and risk management.

Wendy Davis Johnson is now chief communications & culture officer. In addition to her responsibility for corporate and investor communications, Davis Johnson adds responsibility for creating alignment between Hamilton’s culture, its business strategy and mission, and its internal communications. Davis Johnson reports to Brown.

Davis Johnson joined Hamilton Insurance Group in 2015 with more than 25 years’ experience in corporate communications and brand development.

Source: Hamilton Insurance Group