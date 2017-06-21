H.W. Kaufman Financial’s Loss Control Unit, Afirm, Opens Montreal Office

Afirm, an H.W. Kaufman Financial Group company specializing in loss control inspections, premium audits and risk mitigation services, announced its expansion to Montreal, Quebec.

This marks Afirm’s initial presence in the Quebec province, building on its 30-year presence in the North American market. Offices will be located at 535 boul. Laurier, Beloeil, Quebec, J3G 5E9, Suite 306.

“We value and recognize the importance of Quebec to the economy of Canada and the U.S. Opening access to this critical market will expand our reach and enhance the services we provide to our clients,” said Alan Jay Kaufman, chairman, president and CEO of H.W. Kaufman Financial Group, parent company of Afirm.

“Our extensive history across Canada – stemming from our base in Toronto – allows us to seamlessly continue work in Quebec, and plan for significant growth…,” he said.

Afirm’s new office will be led by executive leaders, Serge Vienneau and Brigitte Masson. Vienneau has 30 years of experience and will serve as the regional vice president, Eastern Canada, responsible for the service and financial success in the region. Masson has 25 years of experience and will serve as the director of quality control in Canada, responsible for developing and implementing quality control requirements.

“We have been consistently expanding, growing, and hiring at Afirm, and our entrance into Quebec is a large step in a long-term goal to have a physical presence in every province in Canada,” said Jon Kovach, president of Afirm.

Afirm was created from a recent merger of US-Reports, Canadian Reports, and Technical Risk Services in February 2017.

Source: H.W. Kaufman Financial Group