The Hanover & Chaucer Launch Dublin-Based International Specialty Insurer

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. and its subsidiary, Chaucer, announced that they will form a Dublin-based company, Chaucer Insurance Co. DAC (Chaucer Dublin), to write international specialty insurance business.

The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the new venture.

“Chaucer Dublin will provide us with enhanced specialty capabilities, enabling us to better serve our partners and customers…,” said Joseph M. Zubretsky, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. “With the addition of this new platform, Chaucer offers its clients the benefits of both Lloyd’s and company market platforms, providing greater flexibility, and increases its access to business worldwide.”

“The formation of Chaucer Dublin is a win for brokers and clients, providing them with greater access to Chaucer’s underwriting talent,” said John Fowle, chief executive officer at Chaucer. “We look forward to providing new and innovative insurance solutions, benefiting from our established expertise and the strength of Ireland’s financial services capabilities, international outlook, regulatory capabilities and proximity to London.”

Michelle Moore, former managing director and chief operating officer of Markel Europe, will lead Chaucer Dublin. e Moore has had more than 20 years of experience in the international insurance and reinsurance markets, including senior executive roles in Dublin, London and Bermuda.

Source: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.