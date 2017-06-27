CNA Hardy Names Neon’s Marriott as Head of Cargo, Lloyd’s

CNA Hardy, a specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd’s and company markets, announced the appointment of Alistair Marriott as head of Cargo for its Lloyd’s platform.

Reporting to Carl Day, head of Energy and Marine, Marriott will be responsible for developing the Lloyd’s cargo book of business, driving profitable growth and raising awareness of CNA Hardy’s proposition in the London, Chinese and Far Eastern Markets.

Marriott joins CNA Hardy from Neon where he was joint deputy head of Marine and Cargo class underwriter responsible for overall portfolio management, and the development and implementation of the firm’s strategic business plan. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at QBE where he was cargo portfolio manager.

“Alistair’s appointment complements the recent appointment of Greg Dodds in Singapore and finalizes the leadership of our global team based in London, [composed] of Stephen Barr, Giles Coghlin, Tim Howard-Smith, Clive Magnus and David Grant,” said Day in a statement.

Patrick Gage, chief underwriting officer at CNA Hardy, said: “Energy and marine is a key area of long-term growth for us, and we see significant opportunity for our offering in this space.”

Source: CNA Hardy