London-Based Ed Taps Gallagher’s Blacker as Managing Director of P/C

Ed, the London-based reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker, announced the appointment of James Blacker as managing director of property and casualty. Blacker will take up his role in December and report to Chris Bonard, CEO – Ed Specialty.

Blacker brings 23 years of experience in the insurance industry to Ed. He joins from Arthur J. Gallagher where he served as executive director for the casualty division for over a decade. In this role he was responsible for developing relationships across the globe to foster new and maintain existing business. Prior to this, Blacker served as an associate director for Jardine Lloyd Thompson, broking large casualty accounts as well as managing and developing the Australasian book of business.

Source: Ed