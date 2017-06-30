Skuld Names Kohmann as Head of Oslo Business Unit as Urdal Retires

Marine insurance provider Skuld announced that Kristoffer Kohmann is the new head of Skuld Oslo 2, one of its Oslo business units. Kohmann will succeed Ketil Urdal who, after 16 years with Skuld and a career spanning 20 years in the industry, has decided to retire. Kohmann will take up his role on Aug. 1, 2017.

Kohmann’s promotion follows 15 years at Skuld, during which time he has progressed from junior claims handler to his current role of vice president, head of claims. Urdal will remain as senior vice president underwriter at Oslo 2 until he retires in September 2018.

“Since 2005, Skuld Oslo 2 has seen growth and strong results under Ketil’s successful leadership. He has expanded our member and client base across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Eastern Europe, maintaining Skuld’s trademark of quality service in every region he has entered,” said Ståle Hansen, Skuld president and CEO.

“Ketil has put together an outstanding team of underwriters and claims professionals in Skuld Oslo 2, in which we have total faith to continue the first-class job he has done for Skuld over the years. We are particularly grateful for his role as a mentor to Kristoffer, who will continue his legacy as the next leader of this business unit,” he added.

Source: Skuld