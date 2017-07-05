Lloyd’s Names Childs, Hiscox’s Non-Exec Chairman, as Deputy Chairman

Lloyd’s announced that Robert Childs, non-executive chairman of Hiscox, has been appointed deputy chairman of Lloyd’s. He takes up the position immediately.

Childs takes over from Paul Jardine, who retired from the role earlier this year after nine years on council. Childs will be one of three deputy chairmen of Lloyd’s, the body that is responsible for the management and supervision of the Lloyd’s market.

“Rob brings with him vast experience of the sector in London, the United States and Bermuda which means he has a keen understanding of the challenges the market faces, but also of its strengths and what Lloyd’s can do to help it thrive and be successful,” said Lloyd’s Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown.

Childs joined Hiscox in 1986 where he was the active underwriter of Lloyd’s Syndicate 33 between 1993 and 2005. He also founded their reinsurance company in Bermuda and was chairman of Hiscox USA. Childs was elected to the Council of Lloyd’s as the nominated representative of an external member in 2012.

Childs joins Simon Beale and Andy Haste as deputy chairmen of the Council of Lloyd’s.

The council is responsible for ensuring that the Society of Lloyd’s acts in accordance with Lloyd’s Acts 1871 to 1982 and complies with the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Source: Lloyd’s of London

