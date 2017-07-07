Ironshore International’s M&A and Tax Insurance Unit Opens Frankfurt Office

Ironshore International’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Tax Insurance unit announced it has opened an office in Frankfurt, Germany, through Ironshore Agency Ltd., to expand its European presence.

Ironshore M&A and tax specialists underwrite specialty coverages for complex transactional risk throughout its global platform, including warranty & indemnity and tax liability insurance programs.

Ironshore International has named Markus Messinger and Daniel Müller to lead the Frankfurt operation, serving German private equity and investment bank clients.

Messinger has been named senior mergers & acquisitions underwriter and head of the M&A team for the Deutschland, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region. Prior to joining Ironshore in 2017, he served for more than six years as a private attorney with Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, advising on a range of private equity and corporate organizational transactions. Messinger will report to Gareth Rees, EMEA head of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Müller will be an M&A underwriter for the DACH team, reporting to Messinger. As an attorney with the corporate practice of Noerr LLP for four years, he focused on various transactions within the acquisitions and real estate finance sectors.

“Ironshore has established the dedicated M&A presence in Frankfurt to better serve our German-speaking clients that demand a local offering with regional market expertise,” stated Rowan Bamford, global head of Ironshore’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Tax team.

The presence of M&A experts in Frankfurt “reflects our international commitment to further invest in specialty lines within Continental Europe,” said Fiona Marry, managing director of Ironshore Europe.

In addition to the new Frankfurt office, Ironshore’s M&A and Tax specialist production teams are located in New York, Miami, Toronto, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Tokyo with multiple language proficiencies, including Mandarin.

Source: Ironshore International