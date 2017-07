Neon announced it has appointed of Matthew Watson as an underwriter in its professional indemnity team.

Watson is based in London and reports to Antonio Bellanca, head of Professional Indemnity at Neon.

He joins from Novae where he was senior class underwriter in the professional Indemnity team and has over 10 years of experience in the professional indemnity market, underwriting a worldwide portfolio of SME and non-SME risks at Lloyd’s.

Source: Neon