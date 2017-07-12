CFC Partners With CyberScout on Specialty Lines Identity Protection Services

CFC Underwriting has partnered with CyberScout, an identity management and data theft service company, to offer cyber support services to its customers internationally.

CyberScout provides CFC customers with help in three areas: identity theft remediation, consumer notification and cyber fraud monitoring. CFC customers now have the option of direct access to CyberScout’s fraud specialists, and will work with CFC’s offerings which include a range of internal and partner-provided risk management services focused on the cyber risks faced by their insureds.

CFC also features an in-house incident response team, activated by a cyber incident response app 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CyberScout, formerly IDT911, offers identity and data defense services – from proactive protection and education, to successful resolution. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island, CyberScout has North American operation centers in Phoenix, Arizona, and Montreal, Canada, and in Galway, Ireland, serving Europe.

CFC Underwriting is a Lloyd’s MGA specializing in developing and distributing cutting edge insurance products for niche markets. Based in London, CFC has clients in over 60 countries and is backed by 32 Lloyd’s Syndicates.