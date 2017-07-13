Chubb Appoints Bertossi as VP, Global Underwriting, Succeeding Bonneau

Chubb Ltd. announced it has named Ross Bertossi vice president of Global Underwriting for Chubb Group. He succeeds Jacques Bonneau who announced his retirement.

Bertossi will have responsibility for advancing underwriting excellence across the company, including general underwriting policy and underwriting management best practices, said Chubb in a statement. He will also have oversight of Chubb’s global product boards and portfolio management process.

He will report to John Keogh, executive vice chairman and chief operating officer.

Bertossi has more than 30 years of insurance and underwriting management experience. Since ACE’s acquisition of Chubb in 2016, he has served as executive vice president, Excess Casualty, North America Insurance, with responsibility for Chubb’s umbrella and excess casualty product lines serving large commercial customers in the United States and Canada.

He joined ACE in 2002 as executive vice president, ACE Medical Risk, and later assumed the role of executive vice president, ACE Casualty Risk. Before joining ACE, he was a senior vice president at CNA HealthPro. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Mary Washington University, in Fredericksburg, Va., and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriting (CPCU) designation.

Bertossi succeeds Bonneau who, after an insurance and reinsurance career of nearly four decades, announced his will retire at the end of the year. In the interim, Bonneau will work closely with Bertossi to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, Chubb said.

Bonneau joined ACE in 1999 as division president, ACE Tempest Re USA, the company’s U.S.-based reinsurance business. He was named president of ACE Tempest Re Group in 2005. He assumed his current responsibilities as executive vice president, Global Underwriting, in 2014. Prior to joining ACE, he was chief underwriting officer and member of the board of directors at Chartwell Re Corporation. He began his career in 1978 at General Reinsurance.

“For over 15 years Jacques led the company’s reinsurance business with underwriting discipline and distinction and, more recently, under his leadership, Chubb developed increasingly sophisticated underwriting processes, methods and insights to improve our core risk-taking business,” said Evan G. Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Jacques has been a trusted partner and a respected leader in our industry. On behalf of the entire management team, I would like to thank him for his many years of service and countless contributions,” added Greenberg. “We wish him the very best during his retirement.”

Source: Chubb