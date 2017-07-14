PartnerRe Taps Google’s Burkel as Chief Corporate & People Operations Officer

PartnerRe Ltd. announced that Dorothée Burkel has been appointed to the new position of chief corporate and people operations officer, effective October 2, 2017.

As a member of PartnerRe’s executive management team, Burkel will have executive responsibility for human resources, communications, legal and internal audit.

Burkel has 30 years of professional experience leading international and decentralized teams in the digital economy, said PartnerRe in a statement. She will join PartnerRe from Google, where she has held the position of people operations director for EMEA, since 2008. Prior to joining Google, Burkel held the positions of vice president, HR & corporate communication, at AOL France, and VP brand & corporate communication, for AOL Europe.

“This new position will be key to creating a working environment where employees can thrive while delivering excellent results,” said PartnerRe’s President and CEO Emmanuel Clarke.

“Dorothée will provide a strong executive voice for these important functions, as well as a refreshing perspective from a different industry. Her experience developing and managing top talent in agile, dynamic environments makes her an excellent fit for this role,” he added.

Burkel graduated in political sciences from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris. She will be based in PartnerRe’s Paris office, reporting to Clarke.

Source: PartnerRe