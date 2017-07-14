Tokio Millennium Re Names Ex-Lloyd’s Exec, Secrett, as Chief Underwriting Officer

Zurich-based Tokio Millennium Re AG (TMR) has appointed Brian Secrett as chief underwriting officer (CUO) and member of the executive committee, with effect from Oct. 1, 2017 and subject to regulatory approvals.

As the new CUO, Secrett will lead the underwriting and pricing functions at TMR with responsibility for the risk selection process and controls, said TMR in a statement.

Secrett will be based in the London office of TMR.

With nearly 30 years of reinsurance underwriting experience, Secrett will join TMR from Lloyd’s, where he has been head of class of business and subsequently interim head of underwriting performance. Prior to that, he held several management positions at PartnerRe, including the head of the Catastrophe Business Unit responsible for the leadership and management of the unit worldwide. He began his career in reinsurance in 1989 as a property treaty underwriter at Swiss Re, UK.

Source: Tokio Millennium Re (TMR)