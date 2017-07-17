XL Catlin’s Accelerate Unit Appoints Artificial Intelligence Expert from Tesco

XL Catlin announced the appointment of Ashish Umre as Accelerate partner, Artificial Intelligence (AI), based in London.

Accelerate is XL Catlin’s internal disruption and innovation team, which was established in November 2016 to leverage commercial opportunities arising from new technologies and work closely with business leaders to drive transformational innovation, XL Catlin said in a statement.

Umre is tasked with developing XL Catlins’s participation in AI projects by working with partner start-ups to understand and develop their technical capabilities, ultimately helping to translate these capabilities into business solutions, the company added.

He joins XL Catlin from Tesco, where he held the role of lead scientist, Marketing Data Science & Optimisation. (Tesco is the UK-based grocery and general merchandise retailer, which has diversified into financial services and telecoms).

With Umre’s appointment, the Accelerate team now consists of five innovation experts, spread across London and New York:

Paul Brand, chairman of Accelerate

Vincent Branch, chief executive of Accelerate

Jenny Williams, Accelerate partner

Lauren Tennant-Pollock, Accelerate partner

Ashish Umre, Accelerate partner.

“We view innovation and the use of technology as a real opportunity to better understand our clients’ business and provide new innovative solutions and services,” said Vincent Branch, chief executive of Accelerate. “Getting the right talent around the table is key to us achieving our goals and this has to be a mix of insurance industry talent and talent from outside the industry. With experience at Tesco and long-standing academic achievements across AI, cognitive/neuroscience and machine learning, as well as his ability to lead innovation projects, Ashish is a great addition to the team and XL Catlin.”

He noted that the Accelerate team is working on a number of initiatives, including the DRIVEN consortium, which is led by Oxbotica, a technology company with a focus on mobile autonomous systems.

“DRIVEN is a ground-breaking project to deploy a fleet of autonomous vehicles. It is helping us to truly understand, and find ways to understand and assess the emerging risks associated with this exciting leap forward in technology,” said Branch.

Source: XL Catlin

