Neon Appoints Argo’s Gibson as Reinsurance & Alternative Capital Director 

Neon announced it has hired Mark Gibson as Reinsurance and Alternative Capital director, reporting to Managing Director Ian Martin.

Gibson is responsible for developing Neon’s outwards reinsurance program and third party capital strategy.

With 30 years’ experience in the sector, Gibson joins Neon from Argo Group, where he spent five years as director of Alternative Risk Markets.

He started his career at Guy Carpenter, where he spent nearly 20 years, latterly as a managing director of GC Advanced Risk Solutions, the company’s capital markets arm. Prior to this, Gibson was at BNP where he was head of non-life business within the Fixed Income Division’s insurance solutions team.

Source: Neon