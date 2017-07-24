Markel Names HDFC Ergo’s Mathur to Lead Entry into India with Lloyd’s Platform

Specialist insurer Markel International has appointed Deepika Mathur to lead its entry into the Indian market. Capacity will be provided by Markel’s Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s and business will be written through the Lloyd’s India platform, based in Mumbai.

The business will be subject to approval from Lloyd’s and from the regulatory authorities in India.

Markel India will focus initially on providing treaty and facultative reinsurance to local Indian insurers, in a broad range of commercial classes, including casualty, financial lines, as well as contingency, event, personal accident, trade credit, and marine and energy, said Markel International in a statement.

Deepika Mathur has some 20 years’ experience of working in the Indian insurance industry. Most recently she was executive vice president at HDFC Ergo, the Indian/German joint venture general insurance company, with responsibility for the casualty and financial lines business. She was also responsible for the successful launch of a number of specialty insurance products and for the company’s entry into the trade credit class. Earlier positions included four years as head of financial products for Marsh in India.

Markel International said it strongly supports Lloyd’s international platforms and currently operates in Brazil, China, Dubai and Singapore.

Source: Markel International Ltd.