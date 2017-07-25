Ironshore International Names Ethirajan as COO; Retains Role as IronServe’s COO

Ironshore International has appointed Krishnan Ethirajan to serve as chief operating officer. He will retain his current role as chief operations officer of IronServe Inc., a global operations unit that delivers a range of specialized underwriting, finance and technological support throughout Ironshore’s platform worldwide.

Prior to joining Ironshore in 2012, Ethirajan was Insurance Sector leader for the services and operations practice with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Previously, he served in various management positions with Allstate Insurance and is credited with establishing the Global Sourcing Office and was responsible for executing its operational transformation program. He also worked at Gartner, where he managed the Asia and Central U.S. consulting group.

Ethirajan was recently appointed an executive director of Ironshore regulated entities PMA and IEDAC.

IronServe is the global operating unit that delivers underwriting, claims and finance operations, analytics, reporting, information technology and outsourced services throughout Ironshore’s platform worldwide.

Source: Ironshore