Guy Carpenter Names Gallagher CEO of Asia Pacific Region; Jones Is Chairman

Guy Carpenter & Co. announced that Tony Gallagher has been appointed CEO of the Asia Pacific Region, with immediate effect. In addition, Richard Jones has been promoted to chairman of the region.

Most recently CEO of the Pacific Region, Gallagher will be responsible for strengthening Guy Carpenter’s market position across Asia Pacific and enhancing its client service capabilities. Based in Hong Kong, he will report to James Nash, president, International.

As chairman, Jones will work closely with Gallagher to further develop the firm’s growth strategy for the Region. Based in Singapore, he will also continue in his role as head of Singapore, reporting to Nash.

“With more than 22 years of reinsurance market experience, spanning London, Tokyo and Sydney, Tony has been instrumental to our strong growth in the Pacific area, and particularly in Australia, since joining in 2013,” commented Nash.

“Richard has been part of Guy Carpenter’s Asia Pacific team since 1987, and has been responsible for leading and growing our business activities in South East Asia for the last 16 years,” he added. “He brings to the role of chairman an incredible insight into all facets of the reinsurance industry in Asia Pacific.

Source: Guy Carpenter