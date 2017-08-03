JLT Re Appoints Ed’s Gray as Cyber Treaty Specialist, London & International Team

JLT Re, the global reinsurance broker and consultant, has appointed Ben Gray as a partner in JLT Re’s London & International Markets (LIM) team with a focus on cyber treaty.

Gray joins from UK-based broker Ed where he was a cyber treaty broker. Previous to that, he worked at Marsh as a direct cyber broker.

Gray will be based in JLT Re’s head office in London.

“We have seen growing demand for our cyber related services, not just with regards to our cyber treaty offering but also working with the programs and binders team within JLT Re and with JLT Specialty,” said Bill Bennett, head of Division, LIM, JLT Re.

“Ben’s knowledge in both insurance and reinsurance will be of real value to the team as we continue to build out this area of specialist expertise for JLT Re,” he added.