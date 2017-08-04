Chubb’s Claims Team Taps Scheidegger & Latter From Zurich; Promotes Smith

Chubb announced the appointment of three new positions within its regional claims team.

Marc Scheidegger has been appointed as claims director, Continental Europe, and will be based in Paris. With 22 years of experience in the insurance industry, Scheidegger joined Chubb from Zurich where he served in a series of senior claims roles with international responsibilities – most recently as chief claims officer, Hong Kong General Insurance.

John Latter has been appointed as claims director, UK and Ireland, and is based in London. Latter has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience and also joins Chubb from Zurich, where he was director of Technical Centre, UK Claims. Prior to this, Latter held a number of senior claims roles with both UK and international responsibilities.

Both Scheidegger and Latter will report to Steve Parry, director of claims, Europe and Eurasia & Africa.

To further strengthen Chubb’s regional claims team, Kevin Smith has been appointed as European claims service manager. Based in London, Smith will have responsibility for overall service delivery across Europe and will focus on major multinational accounts, as well as the development of Chubb’s service proposition across the middle market and SME sectors. Smith first joined Chubb in 2003 as property claims adjuster in London. After occupying a number of external roles in the technical and claims management spheres, Smith returned in 2013 as assistant property claims manager, Europe. He also will report to Steve Parry.

Source: Chubb