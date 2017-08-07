Blenheim Syndicate 5886 Taps Talbot’s Cutts to Develop New Reinsurance Unit

Blenheim announced the appointment of John Cutts to develop a specialty reinsurance division within Syndicate 5886, subject to relevant regulatory consents.

Cutts will take up his role in 2018 upon concluding his existing responsibilities at Talbot Underwriting, where he has successfully traded for the past 17 years, serving as head of treaty underwriting for Syndicate 1183 for more than a decade.

Blenheim Syndicate 5886 is managed by Asta and commenced underwriting at the beginning of this year.

John Lynch, managing director of Blenheim, said: “The launch of our specialty reinsurance division marks an important next step in Blenheim’s evolution, as we continue down the path to building the high quality independent business that we set out to our capital providers.”