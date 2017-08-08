Markel Taps Sompo Canopius’ Holcroft as Contract Frustration & Political Risk U/W

Markel International, the the London-based specialist insurer and Markel Corp. subsidiary, has appointed Alex Holcroft as political risk underwriter in Singapore. He joins the existing trade credit and political risk team serving the Asia Pacific region and will report to Nicola Marriage, senior underwriter in London.

Holcroft will focus on expanding Markel’s political risk and structured trade credit business, developing regional capabilities that will broaden Markel’s political risk offering.

Previously a Lloyd’s graduate trainee, Holcoft joins from Sompo Canopius where he was an underwriter in the political risk and structured trade credit team. Holcroft’s previous experience in the London market and established client and broker relationships will serve him well in his new role, said Markel in a statement.

He joins a team of four in Singapore led by Abhishek Chhajer, senior underwriter, who established Markel’s trade credit business in the Asia Pacific region in 2011. Other team members are Bennett Wong, underwriter, appointed in 2015 and recent hire, Dillon Matthews supported by Lynn Koh, underwriting assistant.

The Markel trade credit team in Singapore writes business throughout Asia and currently offers comprehensive non-payment coverage written on both an excess of loss and specific buyer basis, with the emphasis on delivering specialist products and bespoke trade finance insurance solutions.

The appointment follows the addition of surety capabilities to Markel’s global trade credit and political risk business and the on-going investment in its activities in London, New York and Dubai.

“The Asia Pacific region remains rich in opportunities both for our trade credit and political risk business and for Markel’s broader range of products,” said Ewa Rose, managing director of Markel’s trade credit, political risk and surety business.

