RSA Names Former Aspen Executive Khaitan as COO for Global Risk Solutions

RSA Insurance has appointed Anny Khaitan as chief operating officer (COO) for its Global Risk Solutions (GRS) business.

Khaitan is responsible for GRS’ operations, change, IT and risk & compliance across offices in the UK, Europe & DIFC. She reports to Hayley Robinson, GRS managing director, UK & International, RSA.

She joined RSA in July 2017 from Aspen where she was head of change in its London office. During this time, she was responsible for implementing the group target operating model to develop a consistent, global approach across the business.

She has held senior operations positions in the insurance market for almost 15 years, having also worked at Tokio Marine Kiln in the office of the COO (2014-2015). Prior to that role, she held various positions at Aon in segments such as reinsurance, specialty & wholesale, affinity and SME between 2003 and 2014. Before that she worked for several years at the logistics firm DHL (1988-2003).

Source: RSA Insurance