QBE Appoints Chubb’s Kurinsky as Malaysia CEO

QBE has appointed Chris Kurinsky as chief executive officer, QBE Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad.

In this role, Kurinsky will be responsible for QBE’s business across Malaysia. He will continue to drive the profitable growth in the country and increase the company’s share in specialty, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and personal lines of business, through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Prior to joining QBE, Kurinsky was head of Sales and Direct Marketing, Consumer Lines, for Chubb Insurance China. Prior to that role, Kurinsky was the general manager of consumer lines for Chubb Malaysia and has extensive knowledge of the Malaysian insurance landscape. He has 20 years of experience in the insurance business, including working in various roles in mainland China, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong as well as the United States and Latin America.

Kurinsky’s experience in the Malaysian insurance sector and his expertise in underwriting, distribution, reinsurance and strategic planning will help QBE continue to expand its customer base in the market, said Mark Lingafelter, managing director, QBE Asia Pacific.

Source: QBE Emerging Markets