Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Forms Global Contingency & Sports PA Team

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has created a global Contingency and Sports Personal Accident (PA) team and appointed Jonathan Cole as head Contingency and Sports PA, effective immediately.

Cole will be responsible for expanding these lines of business across the four regions where Swiss Re Corporate Solutions conducts business – North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

Based in New York, he will oversee a growing global team of underwriters in London and New York.

Cole has over 16 years of experience placing contingency, non-appearance, film and disability risks for wholesale and retail clients. He joined Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in 2012 and has been Head of the North American Contingency team since May 2014.

An English national, Cole holds a bachelor’s degree from The University in Manchester in the U.K.

“Our new structure will foster cross-regional collaboration allowing us to better serve our clients and brokers,” stated Cole. “I look forward to growing our team and business as we expand our regional footprint and product offering within the contingency and disability space.”

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves the sports and entertainment sectors by providing financial protection from a wide range of risks in the area of contingency and sports personal accident coverage.

Source: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions