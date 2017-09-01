Zurich Insurance Taps Martin from Swiss Re as Group CRO, Succeeding Reyes

Zurich Insurance Group announced that Alison Martin will join the group on Oct. 1, 2017 and will assume the role of group chief risk officer in January 2018.

She will succeed Cecilia Reyes, Zurich’s current group chief risk officer, who will retire in the first quarter of 2018.

Martin joins Zurich from Swiss Re, where she was head of Life & Health Business Management, a role she has held for four years. During her 14 years at Swiss Re, Martin held a series of senior management positions focused on transformation, commercial business and value creation, including as head of the Life & Health Products division and as CFO of Swiss Re Life & Health.

A qualified accountant, Martin spent eight years in audit and advisory roles at PwC, with a focus on insurance. She earned an honors degree in law from the University of Birmingham. In 1998 she qualified with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales as an associate of the institute. In 2010 she completed the Chartered Financial Analyst Investment Management Certificate (IMC).

Martin, who was born in 1974 and is a British citizen, will join Zurich’s executive committee on Oct. 1, 2017 as group chief risk officer-designate, and will work closely with Reyes before assuming the group chief risk officer role on Jan. 1, 2018. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Martin has demonstrated “she can grow businesses based on a deep understanding of market dynamics, risk balancing and capital management,” who will build on Reyes’ accomplishments, said Mario Greco, group chief executive officer. “I look forward to welcoming her to our executive committee.”

“In her over 16 years with Zurich, Cecilia has made a significant contribution in senior risk, finance and investment roles,” Greco added. “In her current position, she has successfully managed risks across the group and, by doing so, has created real opportunities for Zurich to flourish. On behalf of the board, the executive committee and all Zurich employees, I applaud Cecilia for the positive impact she has made on Zurich, and thank her for her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.”

Source: Zurich Insurance Group