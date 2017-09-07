Marsh Restructures Management in New Risk & Digital, Placement & Specialties Divisions

Marsh announced a new global management structure, which includes new appointments to its executive management team and two new divisions.

Marsh’s global management structure includes the newly formed Global Risk & Digital (GR&D) division, which brings together Marsh’s solutions and products for small commercial businesses, families and individuals. GR&D also comprises Marsh’s consulting practices and its data, digital and analytics solutions.

John Drzik, previously president of Global Risk & Specialties, has been appointed president of GR&D. Drzik will report to John Doyle, Marsh’s president and chief executive officer, and will continue to serve on Marsh’s Executive Committee.

Marsh’s management structure also includes the newly formed Global Placement & Specialties division, which encompasses Marsh’s insurance placement activities as well as its global industry and practice specialties.

Marsh’s Global Placement operations include Retail and Specialty, Wholesale, and Portfolio Solutions. Global Specialties operations include Aviation, Construction, Credit, Energy, Marine, Private Equity and M&A (PEMA) and Infrastructure.

Dean Klisura is appointed president, Global Placement and Specialties. In this role, Klisura will report to Doyle and serve on Marsh’s Executive Committee.

Marsh’s new structure also includes Marsh International, which comprises operations in Africa, Asia, Continental Europe, Latin America & the Caribbean, Middle East and North Africa, Pacific, and UK & Ireland.

Flavio Piccolomini has been appointed president of Marsh International, reporting to Doyle. In this role, Piccolomini will serve on Marsh’s Executive Committee and will relocate to London. Previously CEO of Marsh Continental Europe, Piccolomini will continue to lead Continental Europe on an interim basis.

“This is an exciting time in our industry as the complexity of risks and the speed of change our clients face increase,” said Doyle. “Our new global structure and expanded executive team will better enable us to deliver unmatched innovation and value to our clients around the world.”

In connection with the announcement, Doyle made additional appointments to Marsh’s Executive Committee, including Martin South, president, U.S. & Canada; and David Eslick, chairman and CEO of Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Other members of Marsh’s Executive Committee are: David Batchelor, vice chairman, Marsh; Liz Cole, chief human resources officer; Ed Dandridge, chief marketing & communications officer; Pat Hagemann, chief administrative officer; Susan Stone, general counsel; and, Keith Walsh, chief financial officer.

