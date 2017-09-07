Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Sweden’s Nordic Forsakring & Riskhantering

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of Nordic Försäkring & Riskhantering AB (Nordic), located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991, Nordic is a retail insurance broker offering a broad range of commercial property/casualty services to medium and large corporations, as well as small business and personal lines solutions to members of affinity groups and industry associations throughout Sweden, according to a statement issued by Rolling Meadows, Ill.-based Gallagher.

Within its commercial division, Nordic specializes in developing tailored risk management and insurance programs for the life sciences, transportation, engineering and other industrial sectors.

Jonas Bergfeldt, Andreas Bergfeldt and their associates will continue to operate in their current locations in Gothenburg, Vaxjo and Gislaved under the direction of Anders Mjaaland, head of Gallagher’s Scandinavian brokerage operations.

“The Nordic team is widely respected for its expertise, professional partnerships and quality client service, and will be a terrific addition to our growing Scandinavian presence,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO.

“Their strong market relationships, client-focused approach and complementary industry specialization present a fantastic geographic, strategic and cultural fit for Gallagher and we are very pleased to welcome Jonas, Andreas and their colleagues to our growing Gallagher family of professionals,” he added.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has operations in 34 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.