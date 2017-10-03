Chubb Appoints Hiscox’s Hosking, Promotes Bear to Middle Market Broker Roles

Chubb has announced the appointment of two new positions within its Middle Market Independent Broker segment.

Hannah Hosking has been appointed as Head of Distribution – Independent Brokers UK&I, while Steve Bear has been appointed as Independent Broker Team Manager – London Corporate.

Prior to Chubb, Hosking worked at Hiscox Insurance where she most recently held the role of regional manager for the Maidenhead region. She brings with her 15 years of insurance industry expertise and has also formerly held posts at AXA Insurance and Aon.

As head of Distribution – Independent Brokers UK&I, Hosking will be responsible for managing and driving forward the Chubb UK&I broker proposition. She will play a pivotal role in delivering Chubb’s business strategy into the broker and customer community while overseeing the UK&I business development managers who focus on independent brokers.

Hosking will be based in Birmingham and will report in to Sara Mitchell, head of Corporate Division, UK&I.

In a newly created role, Steve Bear has been appointed as Independent Broker Team manager – London Corporate. Bear joined Chubb in 2009 as a financial lines underwriter in the Watford office before moving to London in 2011 and joining the Financial Lines Corporate team. Since 2011, he has had management responsibility for the middle market financial lines D&O portfolio. Prior to this, he worked as a financial lines underwriter at AIG.

Bear will be responsible for driving financial results across London within this independent broker group, with direct line management responsibility for Chubb’s core lines of business including property, casualty, combined package and financial lines. He also will work to align the objectives of Chubb’s underwriting teams to ensure improved client and broker service, across sales and underwriting perspective.

Bear will continue to be based in London and report to Emma Bartolo, corporate regional manager – London.

Source: Chubb