Willis Towers Watson Launches Facultative Re Hub for Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Willis Towers Watson has launched a hub that will focus on facultative reinsurance business across the German-speaking region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

The broker said the hub will further enhance its corporate risk and broking proposition in Western Europe “by optimizing placement solutions through facultative reinsurance.”

To establish the Munich, Germany-based hub, Willis Towers Watson has hired two experienced industry leaders, Gerhard Hurek and Zeljko Panic.

Hurek will lead the hub as the head of DACH Facultative Reinsurance, and will start his new role this week. Previously, Hurek led the facultative business at MAPFRE RE for Germany, Austria and the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region – a position he held for over a decade. Prior to this, Hurek spent 25 years in a variety of senior underwriting and client management roles at Swiss Re.

Panic has been named executive director and also starts his new role this week. He joins from MAPFRE RE, where he spent a decade as head of Treaty Business for CEE countries, having also previously worked at Swiss Re and Bavarian Re.

The new hub will report to Mathias Pahl, head of Corporate Risk & Broking for Willis Towers Watson Germany, and Ghassan Mansour, managing director of Corporate Risk & Broking, and regional head of Facultative Reinsurance for Western Europe, Willis Towers Watson.

“We are sending a clear message to the market that we have the drive and determination to become the leading facultative broker of choice for the DACH region,” commented Mansour,

“Our aim is to support insurance carriers to help them meet their strategic objectives through delivering technically advanced solutions. We will achieve this by drawing on Willis Towers Watson’s significant analytical capabilities, combined with the strength of experience of Gerhard and Zeljko, and the wider regional broking resource,” he added.

Source: Willis Towers Watson