Everest Re Taps AXIS Re’s Heizmann as Head of European Credit & Surety

Everest Re Group Ltd. announced that Markus Heizmann will join Everest Reinsurance (Ireland), dac, as head of its Zurich-based credit & surety operations.

He will work alongside Laurent Arnould, head of Financial Products, to further develop the worldwide trade credit reinsurance business, and the surety and political risks business outside the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Heizmann joins Everest Re from AXIS Re where he most recently was senior underwriter for credit & surety. He has more than 30 years of credit and surety underwriting experience, including 10 years as a direct insurance underwriter.

Andrew Carrier, head of Everest Re’s European Operations, commented: “Hiring Markus as the head of trade credit & surety is another important cornerstone of our concept to build out Everest Re Europe as one of the key reinsurance hubs for financial products within the Everest Reinsurance Group.”

Source: Everest Re Group Ltd.