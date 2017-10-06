Argo Taps Eccles from Travelers as International Chief Underwriting Officer

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., the Bermuda-based specialty insurance and reinsurance company, has announced the appointment of Steve Eccles to serve as the chief underwriting officer for its international business, subject to regulatory approval.

Eccles will begin in this role when he completes his notice period. He will report to Jose A. Hernandez, head of international.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Eccles joins Argo from Travelers Insurance where he served as the active underwriter of Syndicate 5000 and a director on the boards of Travelers Insurance Co. Ltd. and Travelers Syndicate Management Ltd.

In his role as leader of the syndicate, he had responsibility for driving syndicate performance and, as such, at various times he served as either a member or chairman of various management committees. He serves as an elected director on the board of the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA). He also serves as the chairman of the LMA underwriting committee.

Eccles joins Argo following the recent closure of Argo Group’s Ariel Re acquisition and a series of strategic organizational updates and new international leadership hires in Latin America, Europe and Asia, said Argo in a statement.

Bruno Ritchie, director of underwriting and active underwriter for Syndicate 1200, has announced plans to leave the company. “We appreciate Bruno’s contributions and wish him the best in the future,” said Hernandez.

Source: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.