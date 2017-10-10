Willis Towers Watson’s Insurance Consulting & Tech Team Taps Bruce from Travelers, Rourke from LV=

Willis Towers Watson said it has strengthened its Insurance Consulting and Technology business with two new senior appointments.

Based in London, Neil Bruce joins the UK P&C Insurance Consulting and Technology team from Travelers Syndicate Management, where he was chief actuary for over nine years. In addition to actuarial delivery for the syndicate, Bruce was responsible for re-engineering the end-to-end reserving processes and improving the understanding and impact of actuarial delivery to underwriters and management.

Bruce brings over 20 years of experience across insurance consulting and the Lloyds/London Market and has held advisory and committee appointments in the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), including setting up the “Towards the Optimal Reserving Process” working party and being co-deputy chair of the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) actuarial committee. Prior to Travelers, he was group actuary at Creechurch Underwriting and spent eight years at PwC.

In addition, Tim Rourke joins the Insurance Consulting and Technology team from LV=, where he held a number of senior roles including head of Broker Pricing and, latterly, head of Personal Lines Underwriting. At LV=, he delivered business transformation to maximize the benefits achieved from broker partnerships.

Rourke has over 15 years of experience in senior roles in the UK personal lines insurance industry and, prior to LV=, he led the personal lines pricing function at Ageas, with responsibility for the home, motor, commercial vehicle and non-standard business lines.

Willis Towers Watson’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business has over 1,200 colleagues operating in 35 markets worldwide. The business provides advice, solutions and software – primarily to the insurance industry.

The unit’s “consulting services help clients manage risk and capital, improve business performance and create competitive advantage – by focusing on financial and regulatory reporting, enterprise risk and capital management, M&A and corporate restructuring, products, pricing, business management and strategy,” Willis Towers Watson explained.

Source: Willis Towers Watson