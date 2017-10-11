Starr Cos. Now Offers Commercial Auto Coverages in Canada

Starr Cos. announced it has introduced commercial primary auto coverages in all provinces and territories in Canada.

“This allows Starr to better support our primary general liability accounts by offering commercial auto to our insureds,” stated Hano Pak the chief agent and country executive.

“This also solidifies our position as a market of choice for Canadian businesses with U.S. cross-border exposure. Starr can offer commercial general liability and commercial auto coverage throughout Canada and the U.S. and workers’ compensation insurance in the U.S.,” he added.

Source: Starr Cos.