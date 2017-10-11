Arch Re Names Halgan as CEO; Dragonetti as President; Seymour-Smith as COO; Vivian as N. America CEO

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has announced a number of senior management changes in its worldwide reinsurance group.

Jerome Halgan, currently the president and chief executive officer of Arch Reinsurance Co. in the U.S., has been promoted to the role of chief executive officer of Arch Reinsurance Ltd. in Bermuda. Matt Dragonetti, currently head of Property at Arch Reinsurance Ltd., will take on the additional role of president. In another change at Arch Reinsurance Ltd., Michelle Seymour-Smith will assume the role of chief operating officer while maintaining her responsibilities as chief financial officer.

In the U.S., Ken Vivian has been promoted to the newly created role of chief executive officer of Arch Re North America. In this capacity, Vivian will maintain his current role as chief executive officer of Arch Re Facultative Underwriters Inc., but also assume the chief executive officer role with Arch Reinsurance Co. Peder Moller returns to Arch Reinsurance Co. to serve as chief underwriting officer.

In addition, Pierre Jal, currently the chief underwriting officer of Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting dac, the company’s European reinsurance operations, will relocate to Bermuda to join Arch Reinsurance Ltd. as the global chief underwriting officer. The proposed changes are subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.

“We will begin to implement these changes early next year as we maintain our focus on the upcoming renewal season in the fourth quarter,” commented Maamoun Rajeh, the chairman and chief executive officer of Arch Worldwide Reinsurance Group.

Source: Arch Capital Group

Related: