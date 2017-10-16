Lloyd’s Broker AFL Creates Property Practice, Led by Crouch from Lockton

Lloyd’s broker AFL Insurance Brokers Ltd (AFL) announced the appointment of Neil Crouch to lead its new wholesale property practice.

Previously head of broking at Lockton, Crouch will pioneer the company’s expansion in the property market, initially focusing on North American and Caribbean business as director property, said London-based AFL.

He has a wealth of experience of producing North American business, such as structuring tailor-made program design and placement into the Lloyd’s, Continental Europe and Bermudian markets, said AFL.

He comes to AFL from Lockton where he has worked since 2006 (when it was Forbes) and helped create a North American property department. Prior to his tenure at Lockton, Crouch was a divisional director at RK Harrison where he helped further establish a North American team and grow the RK Harrison brand in North America.

“We are growing our wholesale capabilities adding a property practice is a natural next step for AFL’s business profile,” said AFL Chairman Toby Esser. “Current market conditions make it a compelling case to enter this class, where there is a need for proactive products and services that fully harness the highly skilled underwriting capacity at Lloyd’s.”

As well as growth in the property sector, AFL is also expanding in other areas including energy, financial lines together with surety and trade credit, and is exploring Insurtech collaboration options through its Incubator division. AFL aims to achieve significant growth over the next two years through organic growth and strategic bolt-on deals.

A privately owned Lloyd’s broker, AFL was founded in 2008 and has offices in London and Manchester. Toby Esser bought a controlling interest in the company in a deal finalized in September 2017. AFL is part of the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN) which is the world’s largest organization of privately held insurance brokers, controlling premiums in excess of US$50 billion.

Source: AFL Insurance Brokers

