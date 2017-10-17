Marsh Appoints Fahrig as CEO of Continental Europe Region

Marsh announced the appointment of Siegmund Fahrig as CEO of its Continental Europe region, effective immediately.

Fahrig succeeds Flavio Piccolomini, who was recently appointed CEO of Marsh’s International Division. Prior to his appointment, Fahrig served as CEO of Marsh’s operations in Germany, Central & Eastern Europe and CIS.

Based in Dusseldorf, Fahrig will be responsible for enhancing client experience and delivering Marsh’s world-class risk advisory and strategic services to clients across the region. He will continue as CEO of Marsh Germany and reports to Piccolomini.

During his tenure at Marsh, Fahrig has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility prior to being named CEO of Marsh Germany in 2010. During his career which began at Gerling, he has had held senior roles within the industry, including 10 years at the captive broker of Readymix AG, which is now known as CEMEX. He joined Marsh in October 2000 as office head of Marsh Düsseldorf.

Source: Marsh