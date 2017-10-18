Ascot Group Taps Ironshore’s Roberts as CFO, Promotes Dimsey to Group COO

Ascot Group Ltd. (AGL), a Bermuda-based holding company, announced the appointment of Joe Roberts as group chief financial officer, and the promotion of Rob Dimsey to group chief operating officer.

Roberts has 30 years’ experience and has worked in the financial services sector in Bermuda since 1994. He joins AGL from Ironshore Inc., where he was chief financial officer and a member of the executive team. Prior to Ironshore, he was chief financial officer of Alterra Capital Holdings Ltd.

AGL also announced Dimsey’s appointment as group COO. He joined Ascot Underwriting Ltd. in 2003 and became COO and a member of the Ascot Underwriting Board in 2008.

Both executives’ appointments are now effective.

Source: Ascot Group Ltd.