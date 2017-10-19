Willis Towers Watson Appoints Tosti as Head of Italy

Willis Towers Watson has named Gianmarco Tosti as the new country leader of Italy.

He starts his new role on Jan. 1, 2018, and will be based in Milan. Tosti will also take up the role of head of Corporate Risk and Broking for Italy.

Willis Towers Watson Italy has more than 400 colleagues in eight offices.

The move is the latest in a series of high-profile leadership positions for Tosti that span 11 years with the company, most recently as head of Corporate Risk and Broking for the region of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

At Willis Towers Watson, Tosti has held a variety of roles since 2006, including chief broking officer for the international region, and CEO of construction, property and casualty. He previously spent a decade at Aon, leaving as head of facultative reinsurance in Italy.

Guido de Spirt, the current head of Italy, will take on the role of chairman of Italy.

“I’ve learned a lot about our business and the wider industry in a variety of international leadership roles, and this is the perfect opportunity to apply that knowledge and experience in my own country,” Tosti said.

Source: Willis Towers Watson