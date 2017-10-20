RSA Canada Taps Cohen from Aviva Canada as SVP, Chief Underwriting Officer

Toronto-based RSA Canada has appointed Steve Cohen to the newly created role of senior vice president and chief underwriting officer.

The SVP and chief underwriting officer role was created to build upon the progress the company has made “in advancing core underwriting and pricing capabilities over the last few years,” RSA said in a statement.

Cohen will join RSA during the first quarter of 2018 and will be responsible for head office underwriting, pricing and reinsurance across both personal and commercial insurance portfolios. Reporting directly to RSA’s President & CEO Martin Thompson, Cohen also will be responsible for enhancing RSA’s capabilities in data, analytics and growth.

Prior to joining RSA, he was the executive director, Personal Lines, with Aviva Canada where he was responsible for personal lines pricing, underwriting and product development, as well as broker quality assurance. Cohen also brings 10 years of actuarial experience from ING (now Intact) Canada.

Originally from Montreal, he obtained an honours degree in Actuarial Mathematics from Concordia University in 1995 and became a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society in 2000 and the Canadian Institute of Actuaries in 2001.

Source: RSA Canada