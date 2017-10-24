Insurtech Startup, Insurdata, Raises More Than $1M in Seed Financing

Insurdata, an insurtech firm that provides re/insurance underwriters with property-specific data to support their pricing, underwriting and portfolio management decisions, announced it has raised over $1 million in seed financing from investors including Menlo Ventures, Anthemis Group, and Plug and Play.

London-based Insurdata said it specializes in high-resolution, peril-specific exposures and building-level risk data, using technology that includes mobile augmented reality and 3-D model creation, providing both desktop and mobile solutions.

A range of property-specific data is developed at point of underwriting, including peril-relevant attributes, dimension and elevation measurements, and is made immediately available throughout the risk transfer process, Insurdata explained.

“The quality of exposure data available to the insurance industry for underwriting purposes as well as overall portfolio management is simply not accurate enough,” said Jason Futers, CEO of Insurdata. “At Insurdata, we want to bring greater clarity to the underwriting process through providing the industry at large with access to much more granular and peril-specific data, and ensuring exposure data is always relevant and up-to-date.”

“We are at an early stage, but we’re moving rapidly, and the market reaction has been phenomenal. We already have re/insurers piloting our solutions and benchmarking their data resolution against that provided via our technology,” he added.

“Insurdata is one of our first investments in the insurtech space,” said Venky Ganesan, partner at Menlo Ventures. “It is clear that what the firm offers to the insurance industry through providing data at a level of resolution multiple times higher than currently available will be a game changer for both insurers and reinsurers.”

Ruth Foxe Blader, director at Anthemis, said: “The lack of high resolution data on individual exposures has long been a major stumbling block for the insurance industry in terms of its ability to price risk accurately. What Insurdata provides is the data depth to support a much more refined and precise pricing approach.”

“What is truly ground-breaking about the Insurdata approach is that it offers insurance underwriters the ability to carry out a virtual walk-through of their property portfolios,” said Saeed Amidi, founder and CEO of Plug and Play. “No other insurance technology allows insurers to get this close to the risks they cover.”

Source: Insurdata