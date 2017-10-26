Hiscox Appoints Veys from UK Insurer LV= as Chief Investment Officer

Specialist global insurer Hiscox has appointed Alex Veys as chief investment officer. Veys will take over the position from David Astor, who is retiring in 2018 after 15 years at Hiscox.

Veys has more than 30 years’ experience in financial services and investment management, most recently at LV=, where he was a senior investment adviser who led the development of the organization’s responsible or ethical Investment policy, as well as advising on risk management and capital.

From 2010-2016, he was the chief investment officer of Partnership Assurance, where he oversaw a period of significant asset growth from £1 billion to £6 billion ($1.3 billion to $7.9 billion) and was part of the senior management team that prepared the business for its flotation on the London Stock Exchange in 2013. Previously, he was a senior portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments.

Veys will join Hiscox in December and will work alongside Astor until his retirement in July 2018.

Source: Hiscox