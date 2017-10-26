MGA Burns & Wilcox Canada Opens Vancouver Office; Key Leaders Named

Burns & Wilcox Canada, a managing general agent in North America, has expanded into British Columbia with the opening of a Vancouver office. The new office is located in Vancouver’s business district at the Oceanic Plaza Centre.

The office will specialize in a variety of hard-to-place insurance products, including property and casualty, professional liability, environmental liability, construction, ocean and inland marine, and personal insurance.

“Burns & Wilcox Canada has shown significant, rising revenue over the last five years, despite a relatively challenging market. Expansion into Vancouver was the next step in our strategic long-term growth plans,” said Alan Jay Kaufman, chairman, president, and CEO, H.W. Kaufman Group and its largest subsidiary Burns & Wilcox.

Key leaders in the newly established office include

Patrick Treacy, a 48-year insurance industry veteran who joins as manager, Western Canadian Marine, and

Nathan Rose, a non-marine casualty specialist, who has transferred from Kaufman-owned Chesterfield Insurance Brokers, a London-based Lloyd’s broker.

The Vancouver team will report directly to Jodie Kaufman Davis, corporate vice president and managing director, of Toronto-based Burns & Wilcox Canada.

“Our goal in this Western expansion was to locate the new office in downtown Vancouver, near our retail broker partners in order to respond quickly to their needs,” said Kaufman Davis. “Now that the office has opened, we are actively recruiting top insurance professionals to join our team in growing our local footprint.”

This marks the second expansion into a new Canadian province in 2017, as Burns & Wilcox Canada also added a presence in Montreal, Quebec, in January.

Burns & Wilcox Canada has offices in Toronto, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, St. John’s, and Vancouver.

Source: Burns & Wilcox Canada